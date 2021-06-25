Arsenal blow as Inter makes transfer decision that could see Bellerin remain in London

Arsenal has been handed a small transfer blow in their bid to get rid of Hector Bellerin this summer.

The Gunners remain keen on reshaping their squad and selling Bellerin is one way for them to raise funds for their other transfer targets.

The Spaniard struggled with game time towards the end of last season and that could be a sign that he isn’t wanted by the Gunners anymore.

He has been linked with a move to clubs like Barcelona and PSG in the last few transfer windows.

He emerged as a target for Inter Milan in this transfer window as the Italians look to replace Achraf Hakimi, who is on his way out of the club.

Bellerin is one of the few fullbacks who can replace the Moroccan, but a new report from Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Milan claims Inter’s new manager, Simone Inzaghi, has another target in mind.

The report says he is looking to raid his former club, Lazio, to bring Manuel Lazzari to the San Siro.

This would serve as an early transfer blow to Arsenal’s plans of raising money for their own transfer targets.

Hakimi is reportedly moving to PSG which means two of Bellerin’s suitors are already out of the running for his signature.