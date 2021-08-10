Arsenal blow as Inter Milan closes the door on sales of their players

Arsenal has been linked with an ambitious move for Lautaro Martinez in the last few days as Inter Milan looks to be selling off their top stars.

They won Serie A lasts season but they are already dismantling the team that helped them secure the trophy.

They have sold off Achraf Hakimi and will sell Romelu Lukaku in the next few days to Chelsea.

Arsenal had hoped to get a part of their team by bringing Martinez in, but they faced competition from Tottenham.

The Lilywhites could lose Harry Kane in this transfer window and they believe Martinez will be a suitable replacement.

However, both clubs are set to be disappointed in their chase of Martinez as a new report from Italy claims Inter will no longer sell any more players this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Tuttomercatoweb claims that after selling Lukaku, Inter has raised enough cash to solve their financial problems and they will not sell another player in this transfer window.

Martinez will be devastated to lose his attack partner, but the report claims he is continuing talks with the club over a contract renewal.

Arsenal will have to turn their attention to other transfer targets now.