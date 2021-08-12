Arsenal blow as Inter Milan nears adding Bellerin alternative to their squad

Arsenal faces being stuck with Hector Bellerin after Fabrizio Romano revealed that Inter Milan is now close to completing the signing of Denzel Dumfries from PSV.

The Italians had been Bellerin’s main suitors in this transfer window as Arsenal opened the door for him to leave.

The Spaniard is facing increasing competition for a place in the team at the Emirates after seeing Mikel Arteta play Calum Chambers ahead of him towards the end of last season.

With under two years left on his current deal, Arsenal has been looking to offload him in this transfer window.

Inter entered talks with the Gunners over signing him, but they couldn’t reach an agreement.

The Italians wanted to take Bellerin on loan initially with the option of signing him permanently.

Arsenal wanted them to agree to a permanent transfer, but they refused and it seems they have now abandoned his chase.

Transfer insider, Romano reports that the Italians are now closing in on making Netherlands international, Dumfries their latest acquisition.

He tweeted: “Denzel Dumfries is set to join Inter from PSV Eindhoven, verbal agreement reached between clubs and here-we-go! Blue circleFlag of Netherlands #Inter

“Personal terms agreed too. Inter are planning for medical in the next few days in order to complete the move. Everton are out of the race. #EFC”