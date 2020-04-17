Arsenal blow as Liverpool prepares an offer for La Liga midfield target

Liverpool has become the latest team to make a move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and that will come as a blow to Arsenal.

The Gunners have reportedly been pursuing a deal for the Ghanaians for quite some time as Mikel Arteta attempts to rebuild his midfield.

The Spaniard became Arsenal’s manager last year, and he has been looking for players that can help him kick start his revolution at the Emirates.

He reportedly rates Partey highly and just a couple of days ago the Mail was reporting that Arsenal was preparing to table a £43.5 million bid for the 22-year-old.

However, Partey’s performance as they eliminated Liverpool from the Champions League has caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp, and the Reds’ manager is looking to sign him according to Don Balon, who claim the Reds are planning to sign the midfielder from under the noses of Arsenal.

The Gunners would struggle to meet his current release clause that is quoted at more than £40 million unless they can qualify for the Champions and get a much-needed cash injection.

Liverpool has been successful in recent seasons and the Reds will feel that they are in a much better place financially to spend the cash.

The report also claims that Atletico Madrid also wants to keep hold of him and they plan to offer him a new deal which would increase his release clause.