Arsenal blow as Philippe Coutinho gets closer to Chelsea transfer

Arsenal will have to act fast if they are serious about landing Philippe Coutinho as the Brazilian is edging closer to joining Chelsea.

Coutinho left the Premier League to join Barcelona in 2018 and has struggled to make any impact since then.

He has been unsettled since he left England and he looks set to make a return to the English top-flight in the summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been battling to bring him back to the Premier League, but the Blues seem to be ahead of their London rivals in the race for his signature.

The Spanish media outlet Sport is claiming that the Brazilian is edging closer to a move to Frank Lampard’s side.

The report claims that the Catalans will look to get around £90 million Euros for the creative midfielder.

However, Sport also claims that the Blues would struggle to pay that amount but they could exploit the player’s desire to return to the Premier League and Barcelona’s need for cash to fund Neymar’s transfer.

Mikel Arteta is in dire need for more creativity in his midfield and the Spaniard will be keen to sign the former Liverpool star.

He can still convince Coutinho to join him at the Emirates, however, would Arsenal be able to afford him?