Arsenal blow as Real Madrid join the race to sign Bundesliga target

Real Madrid is prepared to scupper Arsenal’s move for Dayot Upamecano as the Spaniard’s look to land Zinedine Zidane’s compatriot, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Upamecano has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe and he looks set to leave RB Leipzig this season.

He has been an Arsenal target since last summer but the Gunners could not convince the Germans to sell him under Unai Emery.

The club returned for him in the January transfer window and they still couldn’t land him.

He will have just one season left on his current deal at the end of this season and several teams have been looking at him.

Tottenham were early competitors with Arsenal for his signature and AS is now reporting that Real Madrid also wants to sign him.

Los Merengues reportedly see him as the perfect partner for Raphael Varane long term after Sergio Ramos leaves the Bernabeu.

Zidane has the likes of Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao, but he didn’t sign any of them and doesn’t think they are as good as Upamecano.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that Arsenal can end the season in a European place because without European football it would be hard to convince targets like Upamecano to join.