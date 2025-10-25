Arsenal blow as Real Madrid joins race for Serie A target

Arsenal have suffered a potential transfer setback as Real Madrid have emerged as strong competitors in the race to sign Kenan Yildiz from Juventus. The Turkiye international has attracted widespread attention due to his talent and rapid development, with several top European clubs monitoring his progress closely.

Juventus are working hard to secure Yildiz’s future at the club, offering him a new contract to reflect his importance. Beyond this, they have handed him the iconic number ten shirt and appointed him as assistant captain, demonstrating their trust and commitment to the young playmaker. Yildiz recently captained Juventus in a game against Real Madrid, further emphasising his growing influence within the squad. The club are keen to show that they value him highly and do not wish to lose him to any suitors.

Interest from Top European Clubs

Despite Juventus’ efforts, Yildiz continues to attract interest from elite teams, including Arsenal. The Gunners have been following him closely, recognising his potential to strengthen their squad. Juventus have set a valuation of around 100 million euros for the midfielder, a figure likely to trigger discussions should a club wish to secure his services. Arsenal may be willing to meet this valuation, but Fichajes reports that Real Madrid have now entered the race and are keen to secure his signature.

The Spanish club had the opportunity to observe Yildiz in action during a recent Champions League encounter in which they defeated Juventus, further solidifying their interest. Their presence in the transfer market adds significant competition for Arsenal and other clubs hoping to sign him.

Juventus’ Determination to Keep Yildiz

Over the coming months, the situation regarding Yildiz’s future is expected to become clearer. Juventus remain determined to retain their promising midfielder and will resist attempts to sell unless a substantial offer is made. While Arsenal and Real Madrid both pursue his signature, the Bianconeri are likely to fight hard to keep him, reflecting the player’s importance to their long-term plans and their ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.

