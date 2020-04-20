Arsenal blow as Real Madrid wants to keep hold of young exciting talent

Marca has handed Arsenal a blow in their bid to sign Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi in the summer.

The Spanish paper claims that Los Blancos have considered him more valuable to them following his stunning loan spell in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

The defender has spent the last two seasons at the German side and his development has been immense.

His form for the German title challengers has attracted the attention of Arsenal, and other top European sides.

Teams like Bayern Munich and PSG have also registered interest in him ahead of the summer transfer window, but Real remains keen to keep hold of him.

He has a contract at the Bernabeu until 2023 and the Spanish giants are in no rush to sell him off.

The report claims that Madrid is considering the dynamics of their team ahead of the summer transfer window, but they “value what Achraf brings to the table, and they know that he’ll be able to offer a lot in defence and attack at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.”

The defender is one of several players that Mikel Arteta has targeted ahead of the next transfer window.

Arsenal has been frustrated by the persistent injuries to Hector Bellerin, and Hakimi would be a solid replacement for the Spaniard.