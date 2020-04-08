Arsenal blow as report claims French outfit determined to hang on to their prize asset

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon as the French club seems determined to hold on to their prized asset.

Aouar has emerged as one of Europe’s best young midfielders and the youngster has earned praise from several top managers.

After facing him in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola lavished him with praise and he has continued to develop his game at Lyon.

At the age of 21, several teams feel it is time for them to take him away from Lyon in the summer, but a report in L’Equipe claims that Lyon isn’t willing to listen to offers for his signature.

Lyon is bracing themselves for another summer of teams poaching their best players and two players who look destined to leave when the transfer window opens are Moussa Dembele and Aouar.

Dembele has been linked with a move to the Premier League and reports from France claims that the French side would listen to offers for the former Celtic striker.

However, the report also claims that Lyon has no intention of selling their 21 years old midfielder as they intend to keep him for another season.

Mikel Arteta is targeting a number of European youngsters and the Spaniard seems to rate Aouar highly, Arsenal will have to turn their attention to the likes of Carlos Soler now.