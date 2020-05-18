Arsenal blow as Serie A target is set to sign a new deal with his club

Arsenal has been dealt a transfer blow in their bid to land Dries Mertens for free in the summer.

The Belgian was set to become a free agent after he couldn’t agree to a new deal with Napoli, until now.

He has become a top target for the Gunners, who face serious competition from Chelsea for his signature because Mikel Arteta wants to focus on securing quality players on a free transfer.

However, a new report in Football Italia is claiming that the former PSV man is on the verge of making a transfer u-turn and sign a new deal with Napoli.

The wage and contract length has been a sticking point between him and Napoli, but the report is claiming that Napoli has risen to the occasion and they are offering him a two-year extension worth 4.5 million Euros per season to remain with them.

The Belgian also wants to stay if the club can accept his terms because he is on the verge of becoming their record goalscorer, he needs just a single goal to surpass Marek Hamsik’s record at the San Paolo.

Arteta is preparing to be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season and Mertens appears to be the kind of experienced goal scorer that would make losing their current captain easier to bare.