Arsenal blow as striker confirms he will remain at his current club

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to add Dusan Vlahovic to their squad this summer after the Serbian striker confirmed he is not leaving Fiorentina.

He burst onto the scene last season when he scored 21 Serie A goals for the Florence club.

He caught the attention of top European clubs including Juventus, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal has several strikers in their squad at the moment, but most of them are underperforming and the Gunners are on the lookout for reinforcements.

They would love to add Vlahovic to their squad, but that will not happen this summer with just a few hours left before the transfer window closes.

The striker spoke about his future recently and he admitted that he had received offers from several clubs around Europe before confirming that he isn’t leaving Fiorentina in this transfer window, regardless.

He told Sky Sport as quoted by Sun Sports: “I’ve received top proposals this summer, really big also for the club.

“But I was never pushing to leave. I wanted to stay at Fiorentina … and I’m staying, yes.”

Mikel Arteta will now have to work with his current underperforming attacking options and the Spaniard will hope that they score enough goals to help them achieve their seasonal objectives.