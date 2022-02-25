Arsenal blow as striker target prioritises joining La Liga side

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to sign Alexander Isak with the Swede now favouring a move to Barcelona.
The striker attracted Arsenal’s attention after shining at Euro 2020 with his country.
He has not been in solid league form this season for Real Sociedad, but Arsenal has seen enough to suggest he is the striker they need.
The Gunners could add him and other attacking targets to Mikel Arteta’s squad at the end of this season.
However, Fichajes.net claims they are facing serious competition from Barca for his signature.
Furthermore, the report claims the Swede prefers joining the Spanish giants.
This means Barca will probably get their man if they have enough money to do business with Sociedad.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Isak would be a great player to add to our squad and we can still land the former Borussia Dortmund man.
At 22, he is at an age where he can lead the Arsenal attack for the next few seasons.
The threat from Barcelona is serious. However, we can still sign the striker if we can offer more money than them.
He could choose to move to the Emirates if we can offer him a better salary.
I read somewhere haaland is barcelona number one target, isak is in their short list. if they can get haaland, isak will be up for grabs.
And also, in current form, isak just not what arsenal would expect (scoring minimum of 15 goals per season)
Guess the scouting department will have a lot of work to identify another potential target.
Lemme help them
Nkuku and Joao Felix
Felix, a top 9 ? 🤔🤔