Arsenal blow as striker target reportedly prefers a move to Barcelona

Arsenal has been dealt a huge blow in their bid to sign Jonathan David from Gent.

The Canadian is one of the hottest young strikers in the world at the moment and he has been attracting the attention of Europe’s top sides.

Arsenal, Leicester City and Everton are three English teams who are interested in signing him this season and they have been joined by Napoli and RB Leipzig among other top European sides.

Arsenal sees him as a good replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who looks set to leave the Emirates in the summer.

With 21 goals and 10 assists, this season he looks set to have a bright future and Arsenal wants that to be at the Emirates.

However, reports from Spain via Mundo Deportivo is claiming that the attacker favours a move to Barcelona over any other team.

Barcelona has just joined the race for his signature and the Catalans have moved ahead of his other suitors because David is said to be a club fan.

The report further claims that he has been in love with the club since the time that Ronaldinho turned out for them having enjoyed watching the Brazilian play with his trademark grin.

The one silver lining in this is that if Barca is serious about David then the chances are their interest in Aubameyang may have cooled.