Arsenal blow as target decides where he wants to play next

Arsenal has been handed a transfer blow in their bid to sign Manuel Locatelli this summer as the Italian midfielder looks set to choose another club.

The Sassuolo man has emerged as one of the best midfielders in Europe over the last year and he has taken his fine form to Euro 2020 for the Italian national team.

Arsenal isn’t the only club that has been watching him and they face serious competition for his signature this summer.

It seems they will miss out on signing him to one of their competitors after Calciomercato revealed that the former Milan youth team star knows where he wants to play next season amidst all the rumours.

The report says it remains unclear where he would play next season, however, if it is left to him to decide he would choose Juventus.

The report claims that the Old Lady has been his preferred destination for a very long time now.

This is a blow to Arsenal considering that the Italian champions are also keen to make him one of their players ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal will struggle to win the race with them considering that he can win titles with Juve, while the Gunners haven’t made the top four since 2017.