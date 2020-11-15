Arsenal blow as target tipped for Bundesliga move by manager

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has talked up Dominik Szoboszlai‘s move to the Bundesliga, not giving mention to the England or Arsenal specifically.

The midfielder was key in helping his country to qualify for the upcoming European Championships with the winning goal against Iceland in injury time last week, but has been linked with moves for around a year now.

Szoboszlai is well on the way to becoming a household name despite playing his football in Austria at present, thoroughly impressing internationally, in the Champions League with Salzburg as well as setting the Austrian Bundesliga alight domestically.

The wonderkid is still only 20 years-old, but has the footballing world watching his every move, and with a supposed £22.5 Million release clause in his contract, a move can’t be far away.

Arsenal are expected to try and bring in a creative midfielder in the coming window, having failed to strike a deal with Lyon for Houssem Aouar this summer, and Szoboszlai is a name that keeps popping up.

The RB Salzburg star has five goals and nine assists already this season, in only 13 appearances in all competitions, and is no doubt on his way to joining a big club in the near future.

While the news sources have linked Arsenal as a potential destination, his international boss believes a move to Germany is ‘more likely’.

Rossi told CalcioNapoli24 TV via CalcioMercato: “I’ve never talked to him about Napoli’s interest.

“I wouldn’t mind if he moved to Napoli in Italy, living in Pozzuoli I could see him more often.

“My feeling is that he is more likely to end up in Germany: he is ready to make the leap, going to the Bundesliga the pace is less long.

“The Austrian football of Salzburg is similar to that of the Bundesliga.

“Arriving in Italy would involve changes and periods of adaptation from a tactical point of view.”

Would Szoboszlai need time to adapt should he move to the Premier League? Does anyone doubt his ability to smash it at a bigger club?

Patrick