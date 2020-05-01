Arsenal blow as target will only leave his club for these two teams

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Raul Jimenez after the Mexican revealed the two teams he would only leave Wolves for.

The former Benfica striker has been on Arsenal’s radar as the Gunners consider cashing in on Aubameyang.

The club captain looks to be on his way out and Jimenez is one player that Mikel Arteta has made a target to replace him.

Jimenez is one of the hottest strikers in the Premier League and his fine form has helped Wolves to get up the table and challenge for a place in the top four.

The Mexican is being targeted by several teams and he has been talking about his future.

In an earlier interview, he claimed that it would take a lot of money for any team to sign him from Wolves and he has recently added that he wouldn’t want to leave the Premier League side except if he was joining Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“I find out [about the links with other clubs] through social media,” Jimenez said as quoted by the Express.

“They have already put me at Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and every day comes out a new team that want [to sign] me.

“I have to be calm. If they are talking about me it is because I am doing things well; I would like to continue in England.

“I am happy, adapted and I like the idea [of staying in the Premier League].

“If you tell me that tomorrow an offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona comes, it is obvious that you do not let such an opportunity go.

“But if I stay here I am fighting to qualify for the Champions League, for important things.

“Fighting for the title still seems difficult but we are in the Europe League round-of-16.

“I think that I made the right decision to come here [to Wolves] and I do not regret it.

“Leaving the doors open for anything is the most important thing.

“With Wolves we are fighting for the Champions League, I am happy and I am an important player for the fans and for the team.

“I am fine, I do not close any doors, I am open to whatever comes but it does not stop me sleeping.”

It has to be difficult for Arsenal to consider signing a player that has publicly stated he would rather join a different club but then again, he is a highly talented player and I am sure would do a good job for us if we did end up luring him to the Emirates.