Arsenal blow as their target insists he wants to remain at his present club 

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui, but he wants to keep playing for the Dutch giants.

The Gunners will likely lose Hector Bellerin this summer and they would ideally want to replace the Spaniard even though they have Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares as options in that position.

Estadio Deportivo via Team Talk reported last month that the Gunners have plans to make the young Moroccan the replacement for Bellerin who is expected to join another club before next season.

He has just a year left on his current deal at Ajax and could move to the Emirates for just 10m euros.

However, he was speaking about his future recently and insisted that it isn’t his intention to leave Ajax right now.

He revealed that he is in talks with the Dutch champions over a contract extension and would ideally want to stay.

But he insisted that his future would be determined by how the talks between his agent and the club go.

“I don’t want to leave yet, but it depends on how the talks go, that’s just waiting,” said Mazraoui via Voetbal4u.

“We are in talks and need to see what comes out. This is my club and this is already my sixth season. I wouldn’t want to leave very soon. I’ll leave it to my agent, but I hope it works out. I look good here. I’m definitely looking forward to a good season without injuries.”