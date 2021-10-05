Arsenal blow as their transfer target agrees to join Italian club

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to add Andre Onana to their squad.

The Express confirms that the Gunners have held an interest in the former Barcelona youth team player, but they have now missed out on his signature.

This is because transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the goalkeeper has agreed to join Inter Milan for free.

The Cameroonian was banned from football for nine months at the start of the year and he has been out of action since then.

He refused to sign a new Ajax deal and Arsenal was hopeful of convincing him to move to London.

However, Romano reveals that Inter has already reached a verbal agreement with the goalie since July and he will join them as a free agent in 2022.

He tweeted: “Inter have reached a verbal agreement with André Onana since last July. He’s ready to join as free agent in 2022. Contract NOT signed yet but at final stages. That’s why OL and Nice talks collapsed.

“#Inter Inter wanr Onana as new goalkeeper – Leno was never an option. #AFC”

This will come as a blow to Arsenal who had hoped to replace Bernd Leno with Onana.

Leno has lost his first-team place at the Emirates to Aaron Ramsdale and he is expected to ask to leave in the summer.