Arsenal blow as their transfer target says he likes where he is now

Arsenal has been dealt a transfer blow in their bid to sign Pau Torres after the defender revealed that he is happy at Villarreal.

He has been one of their best players and his performances are one reason they are doing well under former Arsenal boss, Unai Emery.

Torres was first linked with a move to Arsenal last summer as Mikel Arteta looked to bolster his defence.

The Gunners eventually signed Gabriel Magalhaes instead, with the Spaniard remaining at Villarreal.

As he continues to get better, Arsenal and his other suitors are still paying attention to his development and this could be a decisive summer for him.

The Gunners might not give David Luiz a new deal and that would open the door for them to bring in a new defender.

Torres could join, but the Spaniard says he is happy where he is at the moment.

He admits that he is flattered by the interest from Arsenal and his other suitors, but his immediate plan is to stay with his current team to continue enjoying his football.

‘It’s a pride to see that your work is reflected in these kind of things that are talked about,’ he told Spanish newspaper Sport.

‘But I face it with a lot of calm, I’m in a great club like Villarreal, and from the tranquillity, I work every day.’