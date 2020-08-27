Arsenal blow following the latest update on Dani Ceballos

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to bring back Dani Ceballos for the new season after it emerged that he wants to return to his boyhood club, Real Betis.

The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Arsenal and he was one of the key players as Mikel Arteta helped the Gunners win the FA Cup.

The Spaniard had initially struggled to earn a place in the starting XI under Arteta, but he would eventually prove to be one of the most attentive members of the team as he delivered what the manager wanted.

The highlight of his stay at the Emirates, apart from winning the FA Cup, is scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup quarter-finals against Sheffield United.

Arsenal is hoping to bring him back again for another loan deal so that he can build on his time with them, but it seems that his heart is elsewhere.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Ceballos wants a return to Real Betis and he has made that known to Real Madrid.

It may, however, be difficult to pull off because the report claims that Betis will have to offload some of their players before they can afford to sign him as well as meet his wage demands.