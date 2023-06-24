Arsenal Board have called an emergency meeting to discuss next bid for Rice

Arsenal board hold emergency meeting

In an internal meeting held on Thursday, Arsenal’s board members reportedly discussed the possibility of an accelerated pursuit of West Ham United’s captain, Declan Rice.

According to Arsenal Informer, the meeting revolved around the Englishman’s potential as the new face of the Gunners, with key figures envisioning him as a critical addition in the upcoming transfer window. Tim Lewis, Edu Gasper, and Vinai Venkatesham were among the key personnel present during the discussion.

A key strategy explored during the meeting involved the payment structure of the £100 million fee demanded by West Ham for Rice. It was suggested that paying the substantial fee over a shorter time frame, in instalments over three years, could showcase Arsenal’s commitment and serious intent to meet West Ham’s requirements.

The urgency to increase the bid for the 24-year-old has been intensified by Manchester City’s interest in making a formal offer for Rice.

Despite the potential competition from the Premier League and Champions League holders, the London side remain confident that they are leading the race to secure the services of the highly sought-after player.

Arsenal submitting their 9th bid for West Ham’s Declan Rice 👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/tBbBEO5FcW — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 23, 2023

Reports suggest that Manchester City’s delay in submitting a formal offer could indicate Rice’s reluctance, resulting in a cooling interest from the Premier League champions. However, Arsenal view this as an opportunity to solidify their position in the negotiations.

Having had their initial offer of £90 million rejected by West Ham, Arsenal is now preparing a third bid that is significantly closer to the London club’s demands.

The potential acquisition of the 24yo is seen as a game-changing move that could significantly reshape the composition of the team.

While Arsenal also considers other potential additions and departures to restructure the squad, their primary focus lies on the impending deal for Rice, as his arrival could provide a new face for the team and dramatically transform the club’s image.

Yash Bisht

