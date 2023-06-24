Arsenal Board have called an emergency meeting to discuss next bid for Rice

Arsenal board hold emergency meeting
In an internal meeting held on Thursday, Arsenal’s board members reportedly discussed the possibility of an accelerated pursuit of West Ham United’s captain, Declan Rice.
According to Arsenal Informer, the meeting revolved around the Englishman’s potential as the new face of the Gunners, with key figures envisioning him as a critical addition in the upcoming transfer window. Tim Lewis, Edu Gasper, and Vinai Venkatesham were among the key personnel present during the discussion.
Declan Rice is him 😍🐐pic.twitter.com/SK7fOcq2Pz https://t.co/mRPlWeCWpX
— 🥤𝑩𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔 ✪ (@AfcBanks_) June 23, 2023
A key strategy explored during the meeting involved the payment structure of the £100 million fee demanded by West Ham for Rice. It was suggested that paying the substantial fee over a shorter time frame, in instalments over three years, could showcase Arsenal’s commitment and serious intent to meet West Ham’s requirements.
The urgency to increase the bid for the 24-year-old has been intensified by Manchester City’s interest in making a formal offer for Rice.
Despite the potential competition from the Premier League and Champions League holders, the London side remain confident that they are leading the race to secure the services of the highly sought-after player.
Arsenal submitting their 9th bid for West Ham’s Declan Rice 👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/tBbBEO5FcW
— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 23, 2023
Reports suggest that Manchester City’s delay in submitting a formal offer could indicate Rice’s reluctance, resulting in a cooling interest from the Premier League champions. However, Arsenal view this as an opportunity to solidify their position in the negotiations.
Having had their initial offer of £90 million rejected by West Ham, Arsenal is now preparing a third bid that is significantly closer to the London club’s demands.
The potential acquisition of the 24yo is seen as a game-changing move that could significantly reshape the composition of the team.
While Arsenal also considers other potential additions and departures to restructure the squad, their primary focus lies on the impending deal for Rice, as his arrival could provide a new face for the team and dramatically transform the club’s image.
Perhaps city are playing silly buggers and making The Arsenal pay more, thus reducing the amount of money left for other targets?!
It’s being widely reported today that Rice prefers Arsenal to Man City, so this transfer should happen so long as Arsenal are prepared to pay-up. Apparently Rice has a young kid and is close to his family in London (So not keen on a move up-north) and also likes the fact that he will be much more important at Arsenal rather than another interchangeable cog at Man City. That all has credibility, so I think it’s really Arsenal’s to lose. I guess the current bids are just steps to making sure West Ham don’t take the p1ss with the asking price even more than they will anyway.
Looking like our 3rd bid will be enough with Westham prepared to reach an agreement with us and Man City not making an official bid Indicating that they believe he is coming to us.
So, Arsenal will bid £95 millions plus addon?
£86 plus £14 million add ons?? Bit confusing.A shorter timeframe has been muted?