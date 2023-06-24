Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal Board have called an emergency meeting to discuss next bid for Rice

Arsenal board hold emergency meeting

In an internal meeting held on Thursday, Arsenal’s board members reportedly discussed the possibility of an accelerated pursuit of West Ham United’s captain, Declan Rice.

According to Arsenal Informer,  the meeting revolved around the Englishman’s potential as the new face of the Gunners, with key figures envisioning him as a critical addition in the upcoming transfer window. Tim Lewis, Edu Gasper, and Vinai Venkatesham were among the key personnel present during the discussion.

A key strategy explored during the meeting involved the payment structure of the £100 million fee demanded by West Ham for Rice. It was suggested that paying the substantial fee over a shorter time frame, in instalments over three years, could showcase Arsenal’s commitment and serious intent to meet West Ham’s requirements.

The urgency to increase the bid for the 24-year-old has been intensified by Manchester City’s interest in making a formal offer for Rice.

Despite the potential competition from the Premier League and Champions League holders, the London side remain confident that they are leading the race to secure the services of the highly sought-after player.

Reports suggest that Manchester City’s delay in submitting a formal offer could indicate Rice’s reluctance, resulting in a cooling interest from the Premier League champions. However, Arsenal view this as an opportunity to solidify their position in the negotiations.

Having had their initial offer of £90 million rejected by West Ham, Arsenal is now preparing a third bid that is significantly closer to the London club’s demands.

The potential acquisition of the 24yo is seen as a game-changing move that could significantly reshape the composition of the team.

While Arsenal also considers other potential additions and departures to restructure the squad, their primary focus lies on the impending deal for Rice, as his arrival could provide a new face for the team and dramatically transform the club’s image.

Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Which Arsenal players will you be watching at the Women’s World Cup?
Anderlecht reportedly wants to sign struggling Arsenal man
“Why would he want to play for Arsenal?” David James discusses Rice transfer dilemma
Posted by

Tags Declan Rice

5 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Perhaps city are playing silly buggers and making The Arsenal pay more, thus reducing the amount of money left for other targets?!

    Reply

  2. It’s being widely reported today that Rice prefers Arsenal to Man City, so this transfer should happen so long as Arsenal are prepared to pay-up. Apparently Rice has a young kid and is close to his family in London (So not keen on a move up-north) and also likes the fact that he will be much more important at Arsenal rather than another interchangeable cog at Man City. That all has credibility, so I think it’s really Arsenal’s to lose. I guess the current bids are just steps to making sure West Ham don’t take the p1ss with the asking price even more than they will anyway.

    Reply

  3. Looking like our 3rd bid will be enough with Westham prepared to reach an agreement with us and Man City not making an official bid Indicating that they believe he is coming to us.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs