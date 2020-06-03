Arsenal board slammed for Aubameyang deal

Gary Neville has slammed Arsenal over their deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in January 2018, claiming they made a mistake paying £60 Million for a player on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The Gabonese striker’s future is up in the air at present, with his contract entering the final 12 months in a matter of weeks.

The Gunners are believed to be keen on keeping their prized asset, but Aubz has made it clear previously that he wants to play for Real Madrid, having promised his now-deceased Grandfather that he would, as published in L’Equipe magazine in 2016 (Via Marca).

With only a year remaining on his deal, Arsenal may well be forced to consider his sale, in fear of losing him for free in the next summer, and Gary Neville has slammed our club for making such a costly mistake.

“I think a three-year deal for a player that cost £60m, you’d at least want that fourth year so you can control him if does well in the first two seasons, which he obviously has,” he said on Sky Sports‘ The Football Show.

“That’s the mistake that’s been made on day one with Aubameyang.

“The fact they’re in this positions now is through mistakes that have been made previously.

“I think Arsenal are just in a position where the player’s going to call the shots.”

Neville added: “Arsenal find themselves in this position far too often.”

Should Arsenal have pulled out of the deal to sign Aubameyang without a longer contract being agreed? Could the striker’s previous intention to join Real be the reasoning why an extended contract wasn’t agreed initially?

Patrick