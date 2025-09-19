Arsenal board stance revealed on Mikel Arteta amid sack speculation

A Mikel Arteta sack update has been revealed following an unprecedented summer spending spree for Arsenal. The Spaniard was heavily backed in the transfer window, with the Gunners recruiting eight players for nearly £300 million. Arsenal’s intent was made clear, after finishing runner-up in each of the last three campaigns, the club’s ambition to finally win major silverware was evident.

Mikel Arteta has been provided with enough ammunition and many believe there should be no excuses for failure this time around. Some even argue this campaign should be his last if he fails to deliver a trophy, but a recent report suggests the Spaniard will keep his job irrespective of whether silverware arrives.

Jacobs shares Arsenal’s stance

GIVEMESPORT’s senior correspondent Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arteta has not been explicitly told he will be sacked if the Gunners fail to win a trophy at the end of the campaign. However, plans have been made for an end-of-season review with sporting director Andrea Berta. Jacobs said:

“What I’m told will basically happen is Arteta will be backed. There is no suggestion that he is going to go. There is no pressure on him at the moment in terms of a stated goal of ‘win or you’re going to lose your job’. But, naturally, Andrea Berta will quite dispassionately look at whether Mikel Arteta has got the best out of the resources made available to him. There will be an end-of-season review. That is not a case of will he or won’t he keep his job. It’s just to be constructive, critical and work out exactly where this Arsenal project is. Suggestions that Mikel Arteta is under job pressure, rather than just pressure to win, are wide of the mark. Those two things should be distinguished. The project warrants Arteta winning but, if he doesn’t, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he is going to be out of a job.”

No more excuses for Arsenal?

Since his 2020 FA Cup win, Arteta is yet to deliver another major trophy. He has come agonisingly close in both the Premier League and Champions League, but has not been able to get Arsenal over the line.

Following the huge investment in the summer, expectations are sky-high. Club legend Thierry Henry has already said there can be no more excuses, insisting the Gunners must finally deliver silverware. Very few would disagree with that assessment.

Having won four of the first five games of the season, conceding only a single goal in the process, Arteta and his team are off to a strong start. Gooners will be hoping this is finally the season Arsenal go all the way.

Your thoughts Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

