Some Arsenal supporters have voiced strong opposition to the club’s ongoing sponsorship agreement with the Rwandan government, which sees the team wear a ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo on the sleeve of their matchday kits. The protest centres on Rwanda’s human rights record, with critics arguing that maintaining this partnership undermines the club’s values and social responsibility.

Although Arsenal have a number of commercial partners, the deal with Rwanda is not their most financially significant. However, it has provided the club with a reported £10 million annually since 2018, which represents a meaningful revenue stream. For more than seven years, the club has benefited financially from its African sponsors, yet these renewed concerns from fans have reignited debate over whether the partnership should continue.

The expectation among some supporters is that Arsenal, like many clubs, should take into account the ethical implications of its sponsorships and respond to the views of its fanbase. Despite this, there is no indication that the club intends to terminate the deal. As reported by Football Insider, Arsenal have no current plans to end the partnership with Visit Rwanda.

According to the source cited by the outlet, a key reason behind the reluctance to drop the deal is the financial uncertainty of finding a replacement sponsor willing to match the current terms. The sleeve sponsorship space is considered a valuable commercial asset, and the difficulty in securing a new partner at the same level of investment is seen as a risk.

While the financial logic behind continuing the agreement is understandable, concerns remain about the reputational cost of maintaining such a partnership. If a suitable alternative can be found, it would be prudent for Arsenal to consider a change. As supporters have argued, financial gain should not come at the cost of the club’s integrity or values.