Arsenal board unlikely to dump controversial sponsors despite protest

Some Arsenal supporters have voiced strong opposition to the club’s ongoing sponsorship agreement with the Rwandan government, which sees the team wear a ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo on the sleeve of their matchday kits. The protest centres on Rwanda’s human rights record, with critics arguing that maintaining this partnership undermines the club’s values and social responsibility.

Although Arsenal have a number of commercial partners, the deal with Rwanda is not their most financially significant. However, it has provided the club with a reported £10 million annually since 2018, which represents a meaningful revenue stream. For more than seven years, the club has benefited financially from its African sponsors, yet these renewed concerns from fans have reignited debate over whether the partnership should continue.

The expectation among some supporters is that Arsenal, like many clubs, should take into account the ethical implications of its sponsorships and respond to the views of its fanbase. Despite this, there is no indication that the club intends to terminate the deal. As reported by Football Insider, Arsenal have no current plans to end the partnership with Visit Rwanda.

According to the source cited by the outlet, a key reason behind the reluctance to drop the deal is the financial uncertainty of finding a replacement sponsor willing to match the current terms. The sleeve sponsorship space is considered a valuable commercial asset, and the difficulty in securing a new partner at the same level of investment is seen as a risk.

While the financial logic behind continuing the agreement is understandable, concerns remain about the reputational cost of maintaining such a partnership. If a suitable alternative can be found, it would be prudent for Arsenal to consider a change. As supporters have argued, financial gain should not come at the cost of the club’s integrity or values.

Tags Visit Rwanda

  1. I see nothing wrong with maintaining the deal, tell me of a country or state that has no skeleton in their closet.

    By maintaining a deal one can influence change if needs be.

    Reply

  2. “Financial uncertainty of finding a replacement sponsor willing to match the current terms”. I doubt that’s the case here, The complete opposite inafact if we consider how a long way we’ve come as a club. If the club insist on continuing the partnership, it’s fine. But I don’t agree with the reason being put out by the source in the article.

    Reply

  3. If suspended will it resume if the two nations reconcile differences? Both are starting negotiations. Let’s at least wait and see how that ends. The President of Rwanda I think paid prices both reputational political financial to sustain the sponsorship deal amidst of protests from inside and outside his country. This also for his love of the Arsenal club beside tourism benefits. Hope win win solution comes for all parties. Africans can solve their problems by themselves as recent stories categorically reveal.

    Reply

  4. This is political, and the other year, HH was told by Admin Pat that this platform is not one for political debate. Has JA changed its standpoint on political issues ?

    Reply

      1. I’ve told you before and I’m telling you again:-

        My political views are my own and you have no business putting forward lies about my post which was neither for or against, but aimed at the region in general.

        You chose to read into it something that was not there and never has been. To imply what you do is a disgrace

        You need to step back from your puerile and disgusting behaviour towards me which you repeat over and over again. All it does is show you up for what you are. Pathetic

        ReplyHighlight Thread

