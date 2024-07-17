Arsenal books medical for potential second signing of the summer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal has scheduled a medical for Tommy Setford after agreeing on a fee to sign him from Ajax.

The Gunners included him on their list of targets this summer after closely monitoring his progress at Ajax, and he showed immediate interest in the move.

Ajax is renowned for nurturing top talent, but Arsenal holds a similar reputation.

In recent seasons, Arsenal has heavily relied on young players, and Setford sees the move to the Emirates as a chance to prove himself.

Romano reports that Arsenal has finalised a medical for the 18-year-old, who is considered a promising prospect.

Setford is expected to sign a four-year deal with the club and aims to break into the first team during that period.

However, if Aaron Ramsdale departs, Arsenal may still pursue another top goalkeeper this summer, as Setford may not yet be ready to step in as the second choice.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tommy Setford had impressed our scouts before we made this move to sign him, and we hope he meets expectations.

He is still in his formative stage and our academy coaches will do a fantastic job by ensuring he develops well and fulfils his potential.

