Arsenal boost as Aston Villa considers offers for Douglas Luiz

Arsenal has had their eye on Douglas Luiz since 2022, and the Brazilian midfielder remains a key target for the club.

Luiz had a stellar season last year, playing a pivotal role as Aston Villa secured an unlikely Champions League qualification. Under Unai Emery, Villa has become one of the Premier League’s strongest teams, with Luiz being a central figure in their midfield.

Despite their success, Villa faces potential Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues, necessitating the sale of some players to remain compliant. This financial pressure opens the door for Arsenal to make a move for Luiz.

According to a report by Talk Sport, Arsenal’s pursuit of Luiz has received a significant boost as Aston Villa is now prepared to sell him. Luiz’s contributions have been crucial in helping Villa reach new heights, but the club is open to offloading him to alleviate their FFP concerns.

However, Arsenal is not the only club interested in Luiz; Juventus is also in the race for his signature. This means Arsenal will need to act swiftly and put together a compelling offer to persuade Villa to sell Luiz to them.

Luiz has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League, and it is great to hear that Villa will sell him for the right price.

