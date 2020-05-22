Arsenal boost as Atletico Madrid line up Getafe star to replace Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid has reportedly identified a replacement for Arsenal’s target, Thomas Partey, in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of landing him.

The defensive midfielder is one of the best in his position in Europe, and his performances in the Champions League this season has impressed a lot of teams.

Arsenal has been looking for a good defensive midfielder since the days of Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva and Mikel Arteta thinks that Partey could be his own solid cover in midfield.

He has a release clause that is around €50 million, but Atletico Madrid wants to keep him beyond his current deal so they have plans to offer him a new deal.

However, the Spaniard’s are prepared just in case he leaves them and a recent report from Football Ghana claims that they have identified Getafe’s Mauro Arambarri as a replacement for him.

The report also claims that the Uruguayan, who is also having a fine season in Spain’s topflight, could join Atletico for just €20 million if they lose Partey.

Partey seems to be eager to move to the Premier League and that could also mean a move to Arsenal because the Gunners are the only English team serious about landing him at the moment.