Arsenal boost as Barcelona expects to offload ace to the Premier League

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Philippe Coutinho this summer with a new report from Spain claiming that Barcelona is confident of him making a Premier League return.

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in the winter of 2018 in the middle of the best season of his career. But he has stalled since he made the move away from the Premier League.

He was sent out on-loan to Bayern Munich this season, but the Germans aren’t looking to make his loan deal permanent.

He will also not be welcomed to Barcelona next season as the Catalans have already given up on him ever becoming a top star with their team.

His wage is significant, and they are desperate to get it off their bill in the summer.

Esport3 claims that the Catalans are confident of shipping him out to the Premier League this summer.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the Brazilian this season (Metro) as Mikel Arteta looks to add more creativity to his team.

Barcelona’s asking price would, however, price Arsenal out of a move for him.

However, with the Catalans desperate to offload him, the Gunners could get a fair deal including landing him on loan on subsidised wages.