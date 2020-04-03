Arsenal boost as Barcelona lower their asking price for defender

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona as it emerges that the Catalans have lowered their asking price.
Barcelona is looking to offload a number of their first-team players in the summer as they look to make some funds available for signing the likes of Neymar and Lautaro Martinez.
Umtiti is one of the high profile players that they are willing to offload and the Frenchman has been attracting attention from the Premier League.
Arsenal and Chelsea are two teams who are very much interested in signing him and the Gunners will be delighted with the latest development.
Reports in Spain via Standard Sports claims that the Catalans are willing to accept an offer in the region of £26 million for Umtiti.
Barcelona had previously wanted at least £35 million for the out-of-favour Frenchman, but having considered the coronavirus crisis, they have revised the fee downwards.
Mikel Arteta knows that he won’t be given much money in the transfer window especially if the Gunners don’t qualify for the Champions League again, and he will hope to beat other teams to signing Umtiti.
Umtiti won the World Cup with France, but he has struggled with injuries in recent months and hasn’t started two consecutive league games for quite some time.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Umtiti for £26m then get rid of Mustafi and Sokratis to fund it. If he isnt injured like he has been is a great player. Though Saliba is coming so I’m guessing he will replace the 2out going above without having to spend anything.
Get Auba a new deal along with a proper CDM like Partly to partner Torreira… Ozil needs replaced too but that wont be until he leaves for free next summer but SmithRowe might be able to fill that void after learning under him for a season and he has the skills.
Teirney, Bellerin, Holding will be back and Saka, Martinelli, Nkeitah & Pepe will be more integrated into the team for their second season in the squad. Laca is who might have to make way but I’d like to keep him as you need 3 strikers along the whole season.
Cannot wait until the season gets under way again or when the next season begins if we dont get anymore footy until August.