Arsenal boost as Barcelona lower their asking price for defender

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona as it emerges that the Catalans have lowered their asking price.

Barcelona is looking to offload a number of their first-team players in the summer as they look to make some funds available for signing the likes of Neymar and Lautaro Martinez.

Umtiti is one of the high profile players that they are willing to offload and the Frenchman has been attracting attention from the Premier League.

Arsenal and Chelsea are two teams who are very much interested in signing him and the Gunners will be delighted with the latest development.

Reports in Spain via Standard Sports claims that the Catalans are willing to accept an offer in the region of £26 million for Umtiti.

Barcelona had previously wanted at least £35 million for the out-of-favour Frenchman, but having considered the coronavirus crisis, they have revised the fee downwards.

Mikel Arteta knows that he won’t be given much money in the transfer window especially if the Gunners don’t qualify for the Champions League again, and he will hope to beat other teams to signing Umtiti.

Umtiti won the World Cup with France, but he has struggled with injuries in recent months and hasn’t started two consecutive league games for quite some time.