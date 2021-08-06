Arsenal boost as Barcelona needs to sell their targets before they can register new players

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign players from Barcelona this summer.
The Spanish club has some of Europe’s top stars and several of them have caught the attention of Arsenal.
The Gunners have been interested in the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Philippe Coutinho for some time now.
It isn’t a straightforward operation to sign players from a top club and the Gunners have been unable to sign any of these stars so far.
However, they have received a boost in their pursuit with Todofichajes claiming that Barcelona’s financial crisis means they have to offload them before they can register their new signings.
The Catalans have signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay, all on free transfers.
However, before they can be registered, the club has to sell the aforementioned Arsenal targets.
The Gunners are still busy in this transfer window and should be happy about this development.
They are still looking to add an established attacking midfielder to their squad and that could see them move for Coutinho.
Adding Umtiti or Lenglet to the Arsenal defence would also make it harder for opponents to break them down in the coming season.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Coutinho? No way is he an Arsenal target. Obscene wages and too old.
Coutinho has been a busted flush ever since he left Liverpool. Umtiti is an injury train wreck; an English Winter alone is enough to see him out for several weeks.
Why would any club help Barca out of their self-inflicted disaster by bringing in their undesirables?
Let Karma do it’s work on Barca, it’s been a long time coming.
And we think our club is run badly but (and i didn’t think i would ever say this) we are run better than Barcelona.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 What a pickle Barcelona and Real Madrid are in.😂😂😂😂😂
Why would we want Barca’s cast offs?
Aren’t they as bad as united, chelsea etc etc?
Ken, in most circumstances, I would agree with your general disdain for our propensity to recruit “castoffs”, but I have no problem whatsoever with us targeting teams in financial peril, if that enables us to get viable players on the cheap…of course, the aforementioned players and their suspected fees don’t fall into that category…fact is, for a team, like ours, with self-imposed financial constraints, we should be constantly searching for innovative ways to properly address our positional needs without breaking the bank…unfortunately that requires a certain amount of astuteness and savviness that our club appears to be devoid of, minus the brief period when we had Diamond Eye on the payroll
most of them have a 12 months left in their contract….
they would be free next summer