Arsenal boost as Barcelona needs to sell their targets before they can register new players

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign players from Barcelona this summer.

The Spanish club has some of Europe’s top stars and several of them have caught the attention of Arsenal.

The Gunners have been interested in the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Philippe Coutinho for some time now.

It isn’t a straightforward operation to sign players from a top club and the Gunners have been unable to sign any of these stars so far.

However, they have received a boost in their pursuit with Todofichajes claiming that Barcelona’s financial crisis means they have to offload them before they can register their new signings.

The Catalans have signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay, all on free transfers.

However, before they can be registered, the club has to sell the aforementioned Arsenal targets.

The Gunners are still busy in this transfer window and should be happy about this development.

They are still looking to add an established attacking midfielder to their squad and that could see them move for Coutinho.

Adding Umtiti or Lenglet to the Arsenal defence would also make it harder for opponents to break them down in the coming season.