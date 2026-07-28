Arsenal boost as Barcola has told PSG he wants Premier League move

Arsenal remain in the race to sign Bradley Barcola and have received a boost in their pursuit of the Paris Saint-Germain attacker after he reportedly informed the club that he wants to move to the Premier League this summer, according to Goal.

The Frenchman has struggled for regular playing time at PSG despite his ability, as he has not started matches as frequently as he would like. After winning back-to-back Champions League trophies, Barcola is now seeking a new challenge and believes a move away from the French club could be the right step for his career.

Arsenal competing for Barcola transfer

Barcola has reportedly told PSG that he does not want to renew his contract and would prefer to leave the club during the current transfer window. His decision has alerted several top teams, with Arsenal among those interested in securing his signature.

The Gunners have monitored his situation, but they face competition from Liverpool, who are also keen to add the forward to their squad. Several reports have suggested that the Reds are currently leading the race for his signature.

Liverpool view Barcola as a player who can improve their squad and help them compete more strongly with Arsenal for the league title. However, the Gunners could still influence the situation if they present a more attractive project to the Frenchman.

Barcola considering next career move

A move to London could appeal to Barcola, but Arsenal would need to convince him that joining their squad is the best decision for his future. The club will continue to compete with Liverpool as both sides attempt to secure one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents.

Barcola has been in excellent form over recent seasons and has also started several matches for France at the World Cup. His performances have strengthened his reputation, making him a highly sought-after player during the current transfer window.

Whoever succeeds in signing Barcola would be adding a talented attacker capable of making a significant impact. Arsenal will hope their interest and plans for the future are enough to convince him to choose the Emirates over other possible destinations.

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