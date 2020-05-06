Arsenal boost as Bayern Munich doesn’t consider signing coveted defender a priority

The latest transfer speculation from Germany has handed Arsenal a boost in their bid to sign Dayot Upamecano.

The defender has been a long-term target for the Gunners and they only cooled their interest in his signature after some reports revealed that he has agreed to join Bayern Munich as he looks to remain in Germany.

However, the latest report from Bild claims that signing the Frenchman isn’t a priority for Bayern at the moment.

The Germans are reportedly more interested in signing Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, and Ajax’s Sergino Dest.

This will come as good news for the Gunners who are looking to get next season started with a good defence.

Mikel Arteta is already confident that Kieran Tierney will be massive for his team at left-back when the next campaign starts, but he wants to also get his centre backs sorted.

He signed Pablo Mari on loan in the January transfer window and looks set to keep him on because of the fine start that the Spaniard has made.

The Gunners also expect William Saliba to be a hit next season, but adding Upamecano to their team would give them even more options and quality at the back.