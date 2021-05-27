Arsenal boost as Brazilian ace becomes available for transfer

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign a new attacking midfielder this summer as it has now been revealed that Philippe Coutinho has been made available for transfer.

The Brazilian left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018, but his time with the Spanish side has been plagued by injuries and poor form.

The Catalans have found his transfer quite expensive for the returns that he is delivering.

He spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich where he won the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup.

He was given the vote of confidence by Ronald Koeman when he was made Barca’s manager at the start of this season.

However, Coutinho has hardly featured regularly and he is currently nursing an injury.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed Barca’s huge financial problems and one reason for it is that they have too many high earners.

They are now looking to offload some and Sky Sports says they are open to selling Coutinho who is also attracting the attention of Everton.

Arsenal might move for him if they fail to land Emi Buendia or Martin Odegaard as they search for a new attacking midfielder.

It would be interesting to see if the former Liverpool man will return to the Premier League.