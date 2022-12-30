Arsenal boost as Brighton rejects an offer for their target

Arsenal is one of the clubs eyeing a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as he delivers top performances for the Seagulls in the Premier League.

The midfielder is one of the finest in his position and did well for his country at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At 21, he is one of the best young midfielders in England and Arsenal will no doubt feel he would be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

However, they are not the only club interested in a move for him, with reports also linking the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Arsenal has now been handed a boost in their pursuit as Tera Deportes reports that Liverpool’s initial bid for him has been rejected by Brighton.

The report claims the Seagulls want at least 70m euros to sell, a fee that will be hard to get in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo has been superb in the Premier League and is in the age range we have been signing recently.

The midfielder will improve our squad significantly and he could become the best long-term replacement for Granit Xhaka or Thomas Partey.

Liverpool is expected to return with a better offer, so we must act fast to add him to our squad.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids