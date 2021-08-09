Arsenal boost as Championship outfit identifies a replacement for their target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Aaron Ramsdale with a new report claiming that Sheffield United is already eyeing a replacement for him.

The Sun says they have identified QPR’s Seny Dieng as the ideal goalie to replace him.

Arsenal has already seen an offer for Ramsdale rejected by the Blades who appear keen to keep hold of their key man.

However, everyone has a price and as he is on the cusp of winning an England senior cap, he wouldn’t want to stay in the Championship.

Arsenal has struggled to get the best out of Bernd Leno since they allowed Emi Martinez to leave last summer.

Ramsdale may have been relegated from the Premier League last season, but he was one of the best goalkeepers in the competition.

His form for them last season earned him a place in the England squad for the Euro 2020.

The report says Sheffield expects Arsenal to return for him and they have now made Dieng a target.

The Senegal international is one of the highest-rated goalies in England’s Championship and they believe he can replace Ramsdale when Arsenal gets their man.

It remains unclear if the Gunners will return with an offer that the Blades will accept before the transfer window shuts.