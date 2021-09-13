Arsenal boost as covid-positive star returns to training

Arsenal has been handed a small boost ahead of their next few matches as Granit Xhaka is now available to train.

The Swiss midfielder had been self-isolating after testing positive for covid-19 during the international break.

He is suspended for Arsenal’s next two matches and would have missed the game against Norwich on Saturday after being given a three-match ban for a foul on Joao Cancelo when Arsenal faced Manchester City.

The midfielder also missed matches for the Swiss national team during the break after testing positive for covid.

Football London claims he has now served the legally required time to be in self-isolation and will fly to London to meet up with Arsenal.

He will join their first team training even though he won’t feature in their next couple of games.

Xhaka remains an important member of the squad and he has just signed a contract extension at the club.

This news will delight Mikel Arteta even though the Gunners picked up their first league win of the season when he didn’t play for them.

Thomas Partey has also returned from injury and in the near future, Arteta could field a midfield with both players in it.