Arsenal boost as dangerous Liverpool attacker could miss game

Arsenal has received a positive development ahead of their upcoming match against Liverpool, with the possibility that Darwin Nunez might be unavailable for the Reds.

Nunez, a pivotal player for Liverpool, demonstrated his potency by striking the bar four times in Liverpool’s recent fixture against Chelsea, underscoring his threat in matches.

Despite possessing one of the league’s most robust defences, Arsenal is keenly aware of the challenges that an adept attacker like Nunez can pose, and would undoubtedly prefer not to contend with his dynamic presence.

The Uruguayan concluded the Chelsea game nursing a minor injury, prompting Jurgen Klopp to indicate that there exists a likelihood of him being absent for the forthcoming Arsenal match. This potential absence could constitute a significant boost for Arsenal as they prepare to face Liverpool.

The German manager said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I don’t know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes somebody stepped on his foot and it was very painful after the game.

“He only took his boot off after the game because he didn’t want to see it before, he knew there was something. So, he left the stadium in a boot, and it was not a football boot.

“So, nothing broke, X-ray clear, but [it is] swollen and we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot or not because we all know that takes time. I did not see him this morning so we have to wait a little bit.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nunez will be a problem for our defence, and if he misses the game, we will have one less player to worry about.

However, we must prepare to face the strongest Liverpool team possible tomorrow.

They are at the top of the league table for a reason, and we have a lot of work to do to defeat them.

