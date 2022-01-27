Arsenal boost as French club denies they have agreed to sell midfielder

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Bruno Guimaraes after Lyon released a statement denying that they have agreed to sell him to Newcastle United.

The midfielder is one of the exciting players the Gunners are targeting and he has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 side.

Newcastle United has also been in the running for him and a report from Chronicle Journalist Lee Ryder had claimed he would have a medical with the Magpies on Friday.

That report suggested that Arsenal has missed out on his signature to the relegation-threatened Magpies.

However, Lyon has now released a statement categorically denying that they and the English club have reached an agreement.

It reads on their website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

“In this transfer window period where the slightest rumor is often presented as reality, Olympique Lyonnais reminds that only information officially released by the club is to be taken into consideration.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This gives hope that we can still add the 24-year-old to our squad this month.

However, we need to act fast because Lyon’s statement didn’t deny that both clubs are in talks.

If we are serious about adding him to Mikel Arteta’s squad, then we need to act now and secure his signature.