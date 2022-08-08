Arsenal boost as highly-rated youngster signs a new deal

Brooke Norton-Cuffy has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the finest players in the Arsenal academy.

He is highly rated at the club and other clubs have been watching him. The Gunners risked losing him if they didn’t tie him down to a new deal.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Lincoln City and he did very well for them in 17 league matches.

The youngster has been tipped to become a top player for the club in the future and they have moved fast to avoid losing him.

He would spend the next stage of his career working hard to earn a place in the club’s first team, but there is still a long way to go.

We have one of the best youth teams around, so the group is littered with quality players.

Keeping them happy is never easy, but players trust us to give them first-team chances at the right time because that is what we have been doing for some time.

Norton-Cuffy will now hope to follow in the footstep of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to break into the team.

