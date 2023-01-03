Arsenal boost as Jesus hints he has stepped up his recovery

Arsenal has been handed a boost as Gabriel Jesus delivers an update on his progress while recovering from an injury.

The striker was injured while playing for Brazil at the World Cup and is expected to be out for around three months, having undergone surgery.

Mikel Arteta’s side has had to rely on Eddie Nketiah in the last few matches and the striker has been delivering.

However, Jesus remains the first choice and his performances are also terrific.

Arsenal wants to have him back as soon as possible to boost their chances of winning a trophy and he has now hinted he is doing well.

He made a post on his Instagram story appearing to suggest he has ditched his crutches, which will delight the Gunners’ fans.



Jesus has been a superb signing for us this season and he brings so much more to our attack, even when he does not score goals for us.

It is great that Nketiah has stepped up nicely and it means we have good depth in that department. Hopefully, Jesus will return ahead of schedule to make us even more robust.

For now, we need to focus on the available players and ensure we can get solid performances from them.

