Arsenal boost as key Liverpool man will miss Monday’s match

Arsenal has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Liverpool next Monday as the Red’s captain, Jordan Henderson will not be fit enough to play the game.

The English midfielder has emerged as one of the club’s key players as they have enjoyed success recently, winning the Premier League last season.

He was even in the mix to win the Player of the Year award and narrowly missed out to Kevin de Bruyne.

He is a major cog in the Jurgen Klopp wheel, but he couldn’t finish their last league game against Chelsea and he was replaced at half time by new signing Thiago Alcantara.

His absence will provide a major boost for Mikel Arteta who is preparing his team to beat the Reds for the third time in as many games as the Arsenal’s manager.

Four Four Two also reports that the Gunners will be able to call on the services of Kieran Tierney for the game which will be the first of two games against Liverpool within four days as both teams will meet again in the Carabao Cup later in the week.

Liverpool will be looking to avenge their losses against the Gunners in recent games and they will be able to call on Joe Gomez for the match.