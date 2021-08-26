Arsenal boost as key Man City star is set to miss Premier League clash

Arsenal has been handed a minor boost in their bid to get a first win of the season against Manchester City this weekend.

The Gunners haven’t won a league point in this campaign and scored their first goals of the new season when they beat West Brom 6-0 in the Carabao Cup last night.

They are currently around the bottom of the league table and they have to start picking up points to keep themselves closer to their rivals as they look to break back inside the top four.

The Gunners will face champions City in a huge clash this weekend and it is a game that they absolutely have to get a result from.

And they will be happy to hear of Kevin De Bruyne’s absence from the match.

His national team manager, Roberto Martinez, hasn’t named him in his Belgium squad for the next international matches and explained that it is because the midfielder is injured and unavailable.

Martinez told reporters on Thursday via Sun Sports: “Kevin is not available.

“He played a few minutes against Tottenham, but was sore afterwards.

“He won’t play this weekend, and then his progress will be looked at.

“We are working with City. He works hard behind the scenes, but at the moment he is not fit.”