Arsenal boost as Liverpool might be without up to six players for Community Shield

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to win the Community Shield this weekend as Liverpool appear to be suffering from a mild injury crisis.

Arsenal has just returned to training while the Reds have enjoyed a training camp in Austria where they played two matches ahead of this game.

The Gunners will be rustier than their Premier League-winning opponents, but even Liverpool are not entirely ready.

A majority of their players played the preseason friendlies that they played with Virgil van Dijk sustaining a nasty cut to the face in his last game.

However, a number of their players missed the games and The Mirror claims that players who weren’t involved in the games will likely not face Arsenal this weekend.

One of the key absentees from Liverpool’s preparations so far has been Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Englishman is close to full fitness.

The report claims that Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Wilson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi all didn’t play in any of the matches and will not be selected.

Jurgen Klopp spoke about that in his recent press conference.

“All the boys which were not involved so far or got slight knocks in pre-season will not be available for tomorrow, but [they are] getting closer, really closer, closer and closer,”Jurgen Klopp told his pre-match press conference on Friday via Mirror.

“So hopefully the majority of them can start training completely normal after the Arsenal game, but this game is now a bit too early for them. Maybe one or two involved in the squad, we have to see.

“That’s it pretty much. Hendo and Joel looking really good, on a good way.

“Ox, early stages but good. Shaq, good. Trent, very close, we have to make a decision about tomorrow. Harry looks good.”