Arsenal boost as Liverpool will be without a number of their players for Carabao Cup match

Arsenal will be looking to avoid a second loss to Liverpool in the space of four days when they face the Reds in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Liverpool beat Mikel Arteta’s side on Monday to avoid losing three consecutive times to the Gunners.

The Reds have also been drawn against the Gunners in the latest round of Carabao Cup fixtures to be played a few days after the club’s met in the Premier League.

Liverpool hardly fields their best sides in this competition, but with an unbeaten record at Anfield at stake, Jurgen Klopp may have been tempted to play his best players here.

Nevertheless, the Reds will be missing some of their key players in the game after their latest injury updates.

Arsenal will be happy to know that Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, and Kostas Tsimikas will all miss the game through injury, according to Mail Online.

Thiago Alcantara who has just tested positive to covid19 will also miss the game as well as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool’s assistant manager, Pepijn Lijnders told the club’s official website: ‘Jordan, we will re-evaluate on Friday after this game to see if he can be ready for Aston Villa.

‘Joel is the same as what I said last week, he will be ready [after] the international break and use the time to prepare the Everton game.