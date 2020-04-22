Arsenal boost as long term target believes his game suits the Premier League

A report from Spain has handed Arsenal a boost in their bid to land Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

The Frenchman is one of the most sought-after players this season and the race for his signature is set to get even hotter.

The defender was Arsenal’s main target last summer, but they failed to land him from Leipzig and they have remained interested.

Reports this season has continually linked the Gunners with a move for him, but competition for his signature gets tougher by the day.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Tottenham are three other teams who are interested in signing him as well.

However, Sport is claiming that the defender would prefer to play in England. The report also claims that he believes his game is more suited for the Premier League.

This would come as a major boost for Arteta, who thinks highly of the Frenchman. Arsenal expects to get William Saliba back at the end of this season, however, the youngster will need a partner to form a new-look Arsenal defence, Arteta thinks Upamecano can become that partner.

The Gunners also have their eyes on other defensive targets, but their first choice would be to try to sign Upamecano in the summer.