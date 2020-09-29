Arsenal boost as Lyon agree deal for their midfield target

Arsenal has been handed a major transfer boost in their bid to land Houssem Aouar after Lyon appears to have landed a player that could be a replacement for the 22-year-old.

L’Equipe claims that the French side has agreed on a deal with AC Milan for the transfer of Brazilian midfielder, Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta has been struggling for form at Milan and was linked with a move to Lyon for much of this summer after it emerged that Aouar might be leaving them.

As Arsenal stepped up their chase for the impressive Frenchman, Lyon has now moved to sign the former Flamengo midfielder.

The report claims that the deal was completed today and he is expected to be in Lyon tomorrow for his medicals and if he passes it as expected, the deal will be made permanent.

Arsenal has seen their initial 35m euro offer for Aouar rejected by Lyon, but the Gunners are expected to table an improved offer before the transfer window closes.

Even Aubameyang is excited about the prospect of playing alongside Aouar and he has urged the Gunners to do their best to bring the midfielder to north London this season.

After Arsenal’s loss to Liverpool last night, the Gunners will see the need to accelerate their efforts to land him.