Arsenal boost as Manchester United end pursuit of La Liga winner

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Kieran Trippier in this transfer window.

The Gunners are looking to add the English full-back, who won La Liga with Atletico Madrid last season, to their squad this summer.

They had been facing competition from Manchester United, who also wanted him as a part of their squad.

That United would play in the Champions League and can battle for the top four places meant they were favourites to sign him.

However, in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him, The Mirror claims the Red Devils have now ended their pursuit of his signature.

The report claims that United has finished their transfer business this summer and they believe that Diogo Dalot has developed well enough to give them the depth they need at right-back for the upcoming season.

Arsenal has three right-backs at the moment, but they are expected to cash in on Hector Bellerin in this transfer window.

The Spaniard is being targeted by Inter Milan, but both clubs are struggling to reach an agreement and that could force the Gunners to be stuck with him.