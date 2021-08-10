Arsenal boost as Manchester United end pursuit of La Liga winner

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Kieran Trippier in this transfer window.
The Gunners are looking to add the English full-back, who won La Liga with Atletico Madrid last season, to their squad this summer.
They had been facing competition from Manchester United, who also wanted him as a part of their squad.
That United would play in the Champions League and can battle for the top four places meant they were favourites to sign him.
However, in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him, The Mirror claims the Red Devils have now ended their pursuit of his signature.
The report claims that United has finished their transfer business this summer and they believe that Diogo Dalot has developed well enough to give them the depth they need at right-back for the upcoming season.
Arsenal has three right-backs at the moment, but they are expected to cash in on Hector Bellerin in this transfer window.
The Spaniard is being targeted by Inter Milan, but both clubs are struggling to reach an agreement and that could force the Gunners to be stuck with him.
Arsenal doesn’t need Kieran Trippier, we already have Midtland Niles, right now arsenal Need Martin Odegaard, Dusan Striker/Erling Haaland, Aaron/Onana the goalkeepr and we kick off the season
Trippier is an upgrade to what we have . Go get him for he would improve us.
Tripper, Maddison/Odegard and Abraham before the window ends. If we seal these 3 the top 4 becomes a real possibility. Leno Chambers/Bellerin White Gabreil Tierney Xhaka Partey Maddison Pepe Saka Abraham with ESR, Lokonko, Balogun and Martinelli waiting in the wings. Abraham for 30 a selling Lacazette to Roma would be perfect business.
We don’t need another older player with little to no resale value looking for his last big payday.
Surely Edu and Arteta learned from the Ozil situation they inherited, plus the Auba and Willian situation they created.
He won’t help us get into top 4 or top 6, and definitely is not one for the future.
More media nonsense is all, jog on.
How will he not help us get back into the top 4 when hes a clear upgrade on all current RBs? Hes currently the starting rb at the Spanish champions and only wants to leave because he want to come back England. Yes hes in his 30’s and an ex spurs player but you just got to look at Kyle Walker at City to see the benefits of an experienced wing back.
We just have a difference of opinion.
Certain to demand high wages, and little to no resale value for at player his age. These are guarantees
All for the off chance that maybe we can get into the top 6 with his help.
A creative midfielder is more likely to help create chances, score goals, and improve our woeful midfield than a RB.
There is a good reason Utd took a pass, probably the transfer fee, wages, and no sell on value.
Too old to have any resale vaue and will likey require high wages….i suppose that’s the Arsenal way though.
I rate him but our club has a way of ruining an individuals drive to be the best and win. We’ve seen it so many times, players no there’s no repercussions for being average here. Only repercussions is if MA doesn’t like you, for whatever reason.