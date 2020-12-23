Arsenal boost as Martinelli’s injury isn’t as bad as feared

Gabriel Martinelli has offered Arsenal a boost after he left their match against Manchester City injured yesterday.

After several months on the sideline, the Brazilian returned to the Arsenal starting XI in the Carabao Cup game against the Citizens.

He showed Arsenal what they have been missing when he made a fine run to cross the ball and set up Alexandre Lacazette for the equalizing goal.

He got a nasty bang to the top of his foot from Zack Steffen, just before half time and he did play on after some treatment.

However, almost immediately after the break, he felt some discomfort and he had to be substituted from the game.

Arsenal would go on to lose their cutting edge in the attack and lose the game 4-1.

Martinelli’s injury was Arsenal fans’ biggest concern after the final whistle with some of them fearing that he would not be available for their game against Chelsea at the weekend.

However, the Brazilian took to social media network Twitter to allay their fears by saying he was ok and ready to play again.

He posted an image from the game and captioned it as cited by The Sun: “Feeling fine and ready to go again”

The post delighted the Arsenal fanbase who were happy that he won’t be out for another extended period.