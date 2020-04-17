Arsenal boost as one English team drops out of the running for James Rodriguez

Wolves have handed a boost to Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

The Colombian has been on Arsenal’s radar for the past few months as the Gunners look to bring in another creative midfielder.

However, reports claim that they face competition from the likes of Everton and Manchester United.

The Toffees have Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager and the Italian trusted Rodriguez when he was the manager of Real Madrid. The Colombian enjoyed his best time under the former Napoli boss and you have to think he would welcome a reunion.

Manchester United have also reportedly opened talks with his agent to get him to sign for them.

But Wolves have decided against pursuing a move for him, according to Colombian publication Las 2 Orillas.

The report further claims that the Colombian is heading towards a reunion with Ancelotti, but added that he would thrive where he feels loved.

Mikel Arteta is another manager that has shown that he loves his players and has the patience to wait for them to perform well.

The Spaniard might be able to convince Rodriguez to join his revolution at Arsenal and get his career back on track.