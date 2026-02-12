Arsenal boost as one rival for Tonali does not think they can afford him

Sandro Tonali is reportedly among the players Arsenal are targeting ahead of the next transfer window. The Gunners are understood to regard him as one of their leading options and have continued to monitor the Italian midfielder closely as they plan further reinforcements.

Tonali is viewed as one of the finest midfielders currently operating in Europe, and his experience in the Premier League is considered a significant advantage. Arsenal believe his familiarity with the pace and physical demands of English football would enable him to integrate seamlessly into Mikel Arteta’s system. While the club have identified alternative targets in other leagues, Tonali’s proven ability at the highest level in England makes him an especially attractive proposition.

Juventus Face Financial Hurdles

Interest in the midfielder is not limited to north London. Juventus have also been keen to secure his signature, with the Old Lady reportedly eager to bring him back to Serie A. A return to Italy has been described as an appealing prospect for the Turin-based club, who admire his qualities and pedigree.

However, according to Football Insider, Juventus does not currently possess the financial capacity required to complete such a transfer. The report claims the Italian side has effectively conceded that concluding a deal would be difficult, particularly with Arsenal firmly in contention for his services.

Arsenal Eye Midfield Reinforcement

Arsenal are expected to intensify their pursuit in the coming months as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of another demanding campaign. Adding a midfielder of Tonali’s calibre would represent a significant statement of intent, particularly given the competition for his signature.

For now, Tonali will continue focusing on his current commitments, but speculation surrounding his future is unlikely to fade. Should Arsenal proceed decisively and structure a competitive offer, they may place themselves in a strong position to win the race and secure one of their primary transfer targets.